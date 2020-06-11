Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $608,000 Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,860,444,000 after buying an additional 296,401 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 107,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,882 shares of company stock worth $11,187,572. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,245. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 174.20, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

