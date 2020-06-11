Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $546,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 285.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,342 shares of company stock worth $118,264,284. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PAYC traded down $20.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.06. 10,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,328. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

