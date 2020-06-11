Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $529,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,609,000 after acquiring an additional 53,194 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock traded down $7.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.39. 29,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.97.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.