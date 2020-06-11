Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $501,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 236.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

BAH traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.60. 5,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

