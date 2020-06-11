Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $500,000 Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 32.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 290,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $75,079,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 443,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.64. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.27, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

