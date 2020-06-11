Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $453,000 Stock Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.00. 1,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,225. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

