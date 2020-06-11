Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $446,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,454,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,541,000 after buying an additional 1,156,470 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth $367,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

DB traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 218,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Deutsche Bank AG has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.