Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 342.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $124.88 and a 1-year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.