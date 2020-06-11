Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,588,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,334,000 after buying an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $32.52. 41,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

