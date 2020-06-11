Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

MCO stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,218. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,652 shares of company stock worth $22,786,983 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

