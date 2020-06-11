Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.55. 10,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,522. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $394.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. UBS Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.