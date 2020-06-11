Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Farley Capital L.P. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,034. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.