Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,200 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $13,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.45 and a beta of 0.73. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.78.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

