Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.38. The company had a trading volume of 340,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,152. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $191.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.94, a P/E/G ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

