Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 162.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 617,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $75.96. 11,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.