Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 600 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waters were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Waters by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth about $15,085,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.73. 4,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.89. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

