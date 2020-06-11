Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,840 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $159,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $3.24 on Thursday, hitting $142.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,062.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

