Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,300 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 287.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.27. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.