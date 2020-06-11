BankUnited to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKU. Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NYSE BKU opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 93.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

