BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “
BKNIY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.
BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.
