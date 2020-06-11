BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

BKNIY opened at $5.27 on Monday. BANKINTER S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

