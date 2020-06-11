Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bandwidth traded as high as $120.03 and last traded at $118.93, with a volume of 200544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.12.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total value of $99,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $201,627.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,048.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,692 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,868.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

