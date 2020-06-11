Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $2.98 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,412.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,040.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,297.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.