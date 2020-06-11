BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAFYY. ValuEngine lowered BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of BAFYY stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

