Bakkavor Group’s (BAKK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bakkavor Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 136.25 ($1.73).

Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 84.30 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56.73 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.60 ($2.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.37.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

