BAE Systems’ (BA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($7.95) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.67) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 705 ($8.97) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 511 ($6.50) price target (down from GBX 700 ($8.91)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.29) to GBX 695 ($8.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 650.25 ($8.28).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON:BA opened at GBX 522.60 ($6.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 506.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 562.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.56).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.