B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $5.07. B2Gold shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 9,056,600 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,049,000 after buying an additional 5,450,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,210,000 after acquiring an additional 803,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,306 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 7.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,639,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 892,400 shares during the period.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

