B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

