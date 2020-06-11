Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.36

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 203905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 million and a P/E ratio of -126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

