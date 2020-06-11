AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.00 ($26.97) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.53) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($25.39) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.36 ($26.24).

Shares of CS stock opened at €19.17 ($21.54) on Tuesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.56.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

