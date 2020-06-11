AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €22.00 ($24.72) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.36 ($26.24).

EPA:CS opened at €19.17 ($21.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.56. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.11).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

