Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 9.8%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was down 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.12, approximately 7,212,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,032,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 282,566 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 515,640 shares of company stock worth $10,159,670. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

