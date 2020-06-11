AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Increases Dividend to GBX 29 Per Share

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,942 ($50.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,634 ($33.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,350 ($68.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,796.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,233.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Herweck purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,532 ($44.95) per share, with a total value of £88,300 ($112,383.86). Also, insider Jennifer Allerton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,452 ($43.94) per share, for a total transaction of £172,600 ($219,676.72).

Several analysts recently commented on AVV shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,785 ($48.17) target price (up from GBX 3,650 ($46.46)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($57.59) to GBX 4,750 ($60.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,190 ($40.60) to GBX 3,010 ($38.31) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 5,000 ($63.64) to GBX 4,200 ($53.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($42.26) to GBX 3,770 ($47.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,301.50 ($54.75).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.