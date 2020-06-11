Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

AVY stock opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

