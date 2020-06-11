Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.95. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.58.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

