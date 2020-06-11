AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $6.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,776. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

