Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.15 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$9.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.07. The firm has a market cap of $349.08 million and a P/E ratio of 11.98. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$12.89.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

