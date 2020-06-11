Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.20.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Autohome has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $100.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,588,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,104,000 after buying an additional 1,555,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $58,460,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,252,000 after buying an additional 521,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $22,019,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,267,000 after buying an additional 267,336 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

