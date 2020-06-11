AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($108.18) to GBX 9,000 ($114.55) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($111.75) to GBX 9,100 ($115.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($82.73) to GBX 7,300 ($92.91) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($105.64) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,404 ($106.96) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38). The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion and a PE ratio of 52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,527.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,666.81.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

