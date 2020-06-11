Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

AIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $4.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,179. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Assurant by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,148,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after buying an additional 287,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,176,000 after buying an additional 202,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,260,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,136,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,266,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

