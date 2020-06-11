Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $5,346,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 140,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,751,000 after buying an additional 57,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TIF. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

