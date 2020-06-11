Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,636 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 194,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.