Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,581 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108,385 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 216,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 216,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 93,052 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 393,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,952 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

