Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 48,189 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,189 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

NYSE HR opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

