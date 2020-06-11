Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 46 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,028.96 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,087.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $958.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $835.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock worth $22,198,758 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $877.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

