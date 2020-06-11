Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 28,313 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,313 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Xylem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215,478 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after acquiring an additional 449,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

