Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 24,159 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

