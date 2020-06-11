Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,573 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

NYSE WMB opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

