Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 351 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 529,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.