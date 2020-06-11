Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,766 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral stock opened at $274.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.11 and its 200 day moving average is $211.77. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $292.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $6,209,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,492,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,412 shares of company stock worth $35,116,789 in the last 90 days. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.68.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

