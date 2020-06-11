Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,906 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIV opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

